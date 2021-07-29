Financial Comparison: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51% Studio City International N/A -26.47% -10.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Studio City International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Studio City International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.13 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -56.76 Studio City International $49.21 million 22.84 -$405.09 million N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Studio City International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

