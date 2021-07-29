First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

BUSE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.