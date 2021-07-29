First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

