First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

