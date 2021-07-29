First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,318. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

