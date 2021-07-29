First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.46 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce sales of $14.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the lowest is $14.13 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 2,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

