First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

