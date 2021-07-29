First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.75 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.40.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

