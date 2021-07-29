First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$1.20 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to C$1.20 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

