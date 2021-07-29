First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.83.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.32. 56,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,514. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.