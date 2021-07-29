First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.83.
Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.32. 56,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,514. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.11.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
