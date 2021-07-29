First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

FM traded up C$1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,108. The stock has a market cap of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 584.09. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.48.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.36.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

