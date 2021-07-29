First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

FM stock opened at C$25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.48. The firm has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 584.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

Several research analysts have commented on FM shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

