First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 54.4% in July

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. 7,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000.

