First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

