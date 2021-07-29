First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.34. 136,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 315,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.