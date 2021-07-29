First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 124.3% in July

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.