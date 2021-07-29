First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 124.3% in July

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

