First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 293.4% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 166,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,353. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

