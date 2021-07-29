First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,125. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94.

