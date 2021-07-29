First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.