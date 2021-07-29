First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $514,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

