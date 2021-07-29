First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 369.2% in July

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

