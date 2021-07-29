First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

FUNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First United has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 4,253 shares of company stock valued at $77,156 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUNC. Raymond James began coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

