FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 3,265,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

