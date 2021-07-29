FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FGP traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.82 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.20 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

