FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

FSV stock opened at $187.37 on Thursday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

