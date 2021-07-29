FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $59,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,071,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

