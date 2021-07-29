Fisker (FSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fisker stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

