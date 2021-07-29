Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 537,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83.

