Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $300,000 in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000.

NYSEARCA:KFVG opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

