Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.15. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $303.85.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

