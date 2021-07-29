Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

