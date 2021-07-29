Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $360,000 Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68.

