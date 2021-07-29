Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $360,000 Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.