Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

