FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

