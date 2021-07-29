FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $42.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.