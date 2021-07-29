Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

