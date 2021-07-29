Flux Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $225,815.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00116163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00138659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,427,883 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

