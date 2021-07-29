FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,903.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

