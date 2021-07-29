Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 278,388 shares.The stock last traded at $83.23 and had previously closed at $83.48.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
