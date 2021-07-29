Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 278,388 shares.The stock last traded at $83.23 and had previously closed at $83.48.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

