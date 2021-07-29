Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Forestar Group worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE FOR opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

