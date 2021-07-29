FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $44,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 99.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,019 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 181,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,740,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

