FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

