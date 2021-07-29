FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 228,570 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,570 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.