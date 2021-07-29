Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 308439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.89).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FORT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.23.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

