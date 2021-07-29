Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.23 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.