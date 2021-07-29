Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 588,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.72. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.