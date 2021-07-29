Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,957. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

