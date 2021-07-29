Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.78.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.42 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.