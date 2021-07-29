Founders Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.30. 587,853 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.65. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

