Founders Capital Management Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 179,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

