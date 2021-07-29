Founders Capital Management Has $132,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 411,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

